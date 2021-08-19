Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Posts Earnings Results

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 2,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,602. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78.

VINP has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

