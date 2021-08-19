Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

