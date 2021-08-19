Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $8.85 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.