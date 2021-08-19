Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. The firm has a market cap of $451.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

