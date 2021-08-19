Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Airbnb by 283.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,602,695 shares of company stock worth $523,461,543. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

ABNB traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.65. 4,729,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

