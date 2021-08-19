Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 912.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $11.80 on Thursday, hitting $160.55. 62,273,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $159.51 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

