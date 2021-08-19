Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

