Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMAR. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a current ratio of 24.16.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

