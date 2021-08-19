Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

VGZ stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 62,500 shares of company stock worth $69,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

