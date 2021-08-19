Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

VST opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

