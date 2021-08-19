Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

