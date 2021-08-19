VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0014 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00849985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00103026 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.