VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.03. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

