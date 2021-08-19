Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vonage stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -129.80, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.