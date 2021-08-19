VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,403. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.07. The stock has a market cap of £245.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

