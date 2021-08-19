Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vtex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.27.

VTEX stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Vtex has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

