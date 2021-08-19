VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.53 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.