W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.

TDG opened at $603.16 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $645.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

