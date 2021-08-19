W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.56.

WRB stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

