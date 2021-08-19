W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $428.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

