Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.55

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €129.55 ($152.41) and traded as high as €134.15 ($157.82). Wacker Chemie shares last traded at €134.10 ($157.76), with a volume of 44,321 shares changing hands.

WCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €140.36 ($165.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

