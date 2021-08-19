Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

