Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.88.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $150.11. 541,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

