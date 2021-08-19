Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

