Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.