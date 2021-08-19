Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.