Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.81

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $157.33 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00311272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.08 or 0.02447002 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,539,582 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

