Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €19.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €18.80 ($22.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.87. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.