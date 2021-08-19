Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

WMG stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

