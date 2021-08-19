Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report sales of $150.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.25 million and the highest is $168.40 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $777.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $873.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $957.99 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 776,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

