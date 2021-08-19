Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $5.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.21. 15,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,371. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $471.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.