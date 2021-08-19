Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,119. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

