Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

