Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post sales of $49.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $218.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.41 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 85,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

