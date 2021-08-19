Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

