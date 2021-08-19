WazirX Achieves Market Capitalization of $425.64 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $425.64 million and approximately $31.14 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.41 or 0.99881544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00893224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

