We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $265.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.