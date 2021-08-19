We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XPO opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78.
XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.
In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
