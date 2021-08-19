We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

