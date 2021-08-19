We Are One Seven LLC Buys 640 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

