We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 4,416.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in 2U by 156.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.