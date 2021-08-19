Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 24,110 Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,250,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ACTDU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.