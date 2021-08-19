Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $5,500,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

