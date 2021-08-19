Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $523,000.

BWACU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

