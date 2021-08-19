Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,168 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Shares of LFTRU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

