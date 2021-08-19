Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $519,000 in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,062. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

