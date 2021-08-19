Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTAQU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson purchased 50,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

