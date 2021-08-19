Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGACU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.