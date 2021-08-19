Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

SO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,156. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

