Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.24.

TTWO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $162.27. 766,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,753. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

