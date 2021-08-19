Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.47. 25,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,423. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $146.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.