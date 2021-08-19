Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. 4,973,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.